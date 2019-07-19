Video

A 17-year-old with severe learning difficulties was accompanied to his school prom by a convoy of supercars.

Dylan McNally's mother Annemarie Marsh had appealed on Facebook for "nice or unusual" cars.

The responses rolled in and the family was provided with Mustangs, BMW convertibles, a Mercedes, a Beetle convertible, a Jeep, a Ferrari and a Lotus.

Dylan chose to travel to the event at Ysgol Tir Morfa, Rhyl, in a Chevrolet Camaro.