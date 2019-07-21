From classroom to creating a country park
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Quarry being turned into country park by school pupils

Pupils have replaced the classroom with the countryside as they help to turn a former quarry into a park.

Youngsters from Castell Alun High School, Wrexham, have been busy placing benches and nature trails at the former Fagl Lane aggregates quarry, near Hope in Flintshire.

Their work forms part of their Welsh Baccalaureate qualification.

  • 21 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'It gives me chance to develop skills'