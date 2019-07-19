Transgender dispute over fundraising post

Video

"It was all positive at first for about a week, and then the negative comments started coming," says Elliot Comanescu.

The 21-year-old, from Cardiff, was assigned female at birth but said he has felt like he was different from a young age.

Penylan Pantry, where he works, shared a post to help him crowdfund enough money to have his breasts removed privately.

But the shop was criticised on social media for the post.