Transgender dispute over fundraising post

"It was all positive at first for about a week, and then the negative comments started coming," says Elliot Comanescu.
The 21-year-old, from Cardiff, was assigned female at birth but said he has felt like he was different from a young age.
Penylan Pantry, where he works, shared a post to help him crowdfund enough money to have his breasts removed privately.
But the shop was criticised on social media for the post.
19 Jul 2019
