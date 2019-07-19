What is making the Welsh coast sparkle?
Video

Bioluminescence: The phenomenon making the Welsh coast sparkle

Some living creatures, such as fireflies and jellyfish, give off light from their cells.

This is known as bioluminescence.

Facebook group Bioluminescent Plankton Watch Wales has more than 6,000 members who share their experiences and photographs after observing the natural phenomenon off the Welsh coast.

