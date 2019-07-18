Swarms of jellyfish spotted in warmer waters
Swarms of jellyfish spotted off New Quay by dolphin watchers

Dolphin watchers have filmed swarms of jellyfish off the Ceredigion coast.

Dolphin Spotting Boat Trips in New Quay said there had been an abundance, mainly of barrel and compass jellyfish, during June and July.

It is believed rising global temperatures are helping them to thrive.

