Steepest street in the world 'doesn't even look like a street'
New Zealanders have been reacting to the news they can no longer claim to have the steepest street in the world.
That title has been awarded to Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, Gwynedd, by Guinness World Records.
It had been held by Baldwin Street in Dunedin,, and people have not taken the news well.
"It doesn't even look like a street, really," one resident said.
16 Jul 2019
