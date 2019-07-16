Protest 'not having the right effect'

Media player
Extinction Rebellion: Cardiff protest 'creating carbon'
People stuck in traffic due to a climate change protest say it is "not having the right effect".
Commuters have faced disruption again on Tuesday as protesters continue to block a key Cardiff city centre road.
Drivers waiting in queues told BBC Wales their cars were creating more carbon dioxide due to the traffic jams.
Members of Extinction Rebellion blocked Castle Street with a green boat and chained themselves together on Monday.
16 Jul 2019
