'I don't think they are making many friends'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Extinction Rebellion: 'I don't think they are making many friends'

Business people have criticised climate change protesters who blocked one of Cardiff's busiest streets.

Members of Extinction Rebellion have blocked Castle Street with a green boat and chained themselves together, causing disruption.

Ana Mitchell, barista and shop assistant at Portuguese bakery Nata and Co, said the protest had affected business and would not win support for their cause.

  • 15 Jul 2019
Go to next video: City centre roads taken over by climate protesters