Broadband: Poor internet at Fishguard school 'ridiculous'
Children have lost work in cyberspace, videos will not play and sometimes pupils have waited half an hour for a page to download.
Welcome to Fishguard's Ysgol Llanychllwydog - the last school in Wales to get broadband.
While most pupils dread returning after their summer holidays, pupils are already excited because when they return in September, internet problems will be a thing of the past.
15 Jul 2019
