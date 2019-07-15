Media player
Video
Cardiff city centre roads taken over by climate protesters
A city centre road in Cardiff has been blocked by climate protesters.
The group from Extinction Rebellion are outside Cardiff Castle and have parked a green boat in the middle of the street.
Some of the protesters have glued themselves around the boat.
South Wales Police warned motorists to expect disruption during the "five-day national campaign" of protests.
15 Jul 2019
