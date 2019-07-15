City centre roads taken over by climate protesters
Cardiff city centre roads taken over by climate protesters

A city centre road in Cardiff has been blocked by climate protesters.

The group from Extinction Rebellion are outside Cardiff Castle and have parked a green boat in the middle of the street.

Some of the protesters have glued themselves around the boat.

South Wales Police warned motorists to expect disruption during the "five-day national campaign" of protests.

  • 15 Jul 2019
