The Tornado: Whipping up a storm in Wales
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Tornado: The steam engine whipping up a Welsh storm

It harks back to yesteryear, when steam was king of the track.

But the Tornado is no ordinary steam locomotive.

While it has dashing 1950s good looks - it was only built in 2008.

On Sunday, it made a whistle-stop tour of the south Wales coast - from Newport through to Tenby at up to 100mph.

  • 14 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'Royal' locomotive returns to action