'No good can come from carrying a knife'

Video

Police say teenagers in Wales are being affected by a dramatic rise in the use of knives.

Boys as young as 15 are carrying weapons after being groomed to become drug dealers.

One senior Cardiff A&E consultant told BBC Wales Investigates he is seeing a serious wounding every week, reminding him of punishment attacks in Northern Ireland.

BBC Wales Investigates Knife Crime: Behind the Violence is on Monday at 20:30 GMT on BBC One Wales.