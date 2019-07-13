'Always wear sun cream and protect your eyes'

Video

There are calls for a country-wide policy on sun safety in schools after claims children are getting sunburnt.

Councils in Wales say it is up to individual schools to put procedures in place.

Some schools do not allow pupils to bring their own sun cream in due to allergy concerns and unions advise teachers not to apply it to children.

But a petition has been launched calling for teachers to be allowed to apply sun cream with parents' consent.

These children share their knowledge of how to stay safe in the sun.