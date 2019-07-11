Media player
Ystalyfera school closure 'quite shocking and worrying'
A school has been forced to close over concerns about the possible risk of a landslide from quarry spoil.
Teachers at Godre'r Graig Primary School near Ystalyfera were told on Thursday afternoon and children were given letters to take home to parents.
Residents in nearby Pantteg moved out of their terraced homes in 2017 due to concerns over landslips.
Work to relocate to a single school site by September is under way and the summer holiday was brought forward.
Parents of pupils at the school said it was "quite shocking and worrying".
11 Jul 2019
