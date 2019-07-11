Moment paedophile is found hiding in wall

Video

A convicted paedophile was found hiding in a false wall by police.

Brian Ward, 62, was found guilty of gross indecency with a child under 16 and four counts of indecent assault on a female in his absence after disappearing during his trial in 2013.

Ward, of Pontyclun, was found after officers searched behind a bedroom mirror in 2018.

His son, Joseph Deniro Ward, admitted assisting an offender after helping his father hide from police, and was given a suspended sentence of eight months in a young offenders institution.