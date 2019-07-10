'I always dread the beginning of a new term'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
School uniform: Mother 'dreads the beginning of a new term'
The cost of a new school uniform is prohibitive, a mother has said.
New statutory guidelines urge schools in Wales to have uniforms which are more affordable, accessible and gender neutral.
Julie Ann Richards, from Rhondda Cynon Taff, said: "For me, as a single mother, that is a lot of money and it means the difference between a holiday this year or not."
Previous Welsh Government guidance was non-statutory, meaning schools were not legally required to have regard to it, but new changes will come into force in September.
-
10 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-48943480/school-uniform-mother-dreads-the-beginning-of-a-new-termRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window