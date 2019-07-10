Video

A fire has destroyed a bus at a beauty spot in Conwy county.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the vehicle fire at Llandudno's Great Orme at about 15:25 BST on Wednesday.

Driver Ian Herrington said he helped his passenger off the bus when flames appeared from the engine compartment.

"By the time I'd made sure the passenger was safe, it was too late to use a fire extinguisher," he said.

"All I could do was to keep people well back until the fire service arrived."

Arriva Buses Wales boss Michael Moreton said: "A full and rigorous investigation will be undertaken once we have access to the bus.

"No passengers were injured and no services in the area will be affected."