The young people looking after nature

A project which claims to be the largest youth-led nature restoration project in the world has launched.

The owners of the 2,000-acre Penpont Estate in the Brecon Beacons have turned over 322 acres to be run by a Youth Leadership Group of 20 people aged 12-17.

The project will restore habitats and ecosystems and explore innovative farming and forestry approaches.

The scheme was launched by Action for Conservation.