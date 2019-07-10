Stricken boat rescued from Pembrokeshire coast

Video

A pleasure boat's passengers were rescued after it sent out a mayday message on Tuesday evening.

Twenty-three of its passengers took refuge on another boat, which aided the sinking vessel off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

The boat's skipper said it had hit a submerged tree, damaging the back of the vessel.

Coastguards had requested St Davids and Fishguard RNLI lifeboats to launch and bring pumps.

A coastguard rescue helicopter from Newquay in Cornwall was also scrambled.

The two lifeboats provided safety cover while the passengers and crew were evacuated on to one of the other passenger vessels.