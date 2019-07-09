Footage shows sex attacker chasing victims

Video

Police have released footage showing sex attacker Joshua Jolly stalking his three victims through the streets of Cardiff.

Jolly was jailed for 16 years on Tuesday after subjecting three lone women to "a terrifying ordeal" in separate incidents over 14 months.

The 25-year-old soldier had admitted sexual assault and actual bodily harm charges.

Jolly, of Tonyrefail, will serve an additional six years on licence.

