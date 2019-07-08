Blockbuster: The woman calling the Hollywood shots

Media player
Blockbuster: Lynwen Brennan calls the Hollywood shots
She's had a hand in epic Hollywood blockbusters such as Black Panther, Jurassic Park - even Star Wars.
Now, Welsh visual wizard Lynwen Brenna wants to make sure Welsh talent stands out in the film industry.
Hailing from Pembrokeshire, she's been the executive vice president of Lucasfilm since 2015 - and was made a CBE in 2016.
Now she has become Into Film Cymru's first female ambassador, with a message for women and young people who dream about the silver screen.
