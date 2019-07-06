Surfing first for Wales: Llywelyn's story

Video

The finals of the first Welsh adaptive surfing championships will be decided on Saturday.

The contest witnessed more than 20 surf athletes from a dozen countries across the globe compete for the title.

The man behind it is amputee surfer Llywelyn Williams, from Abersoch in Gwynedd.

The two-day event is part of the bid to get the sport recognised at the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

It is also the first time an international competition for disabled surfers has been held in a man-made lagoon.