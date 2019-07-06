Media player
One of the few remaining people to have witnessed the Newport Race Riots has told how she "turned and ran".
Amy Win Hawkins - known as Win - is about to see her 21st prime minister come into power.
Aged 108, she is one of the oldest people in Wales, and her sister will soon turn 100.
She was born in 1911 and now lives with her daughter in Monmouth.
06 Jul 2019
