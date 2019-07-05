Video

How about this for a daily diet?

Two five-egg omelettes, two bagels with three eggs, a whole chicken, a large steak, two tins of tuna, potatoes, rice, vegetables, two bowls of cornflakes and protein shakes.

That is what Sam Taylor is packing away each day as she bids to become the world's strongest woman.

The 41-year-old from Cardiff only set foot in a gym four years ago after leaving an abusive relationship and now she is preparing to take on the best in Florida.

Ms Taylor, who is already the strongest woman in Wales, has previously said powerlifting saved her life after living with depression.