'He always had a smile on his face'

Tributes paid to rail workers killed by train
Tributes have been paid to two rail workers who were killed by a passenger train.
Gareth Delbridge, 64, from Kenfig Hill was a "lovely guy" and an "absolute staunch" Kenfig Hill supporter, his local rugby club said.
Michael "Spike" Lewis, 58, from North Cornelly was described by his family as "known by everyone, and loved by everyone".
British Transport Police said the men may have not heard the train coming as they had ear defenders on, an investigation is under way.
04 Jul 2019
