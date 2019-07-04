Friend pays tribute to killed rail worker
One of the rail workers struck by a passenger train has been described as "such a lovely guy".

Gareth Delbridge, 64, from Kenfig Hill, was hit by a Swansea to Paddington train near Margam on Wednesday.

A 58-year-old man from North Cornelly was also struck.

Gary Chappell, treasurer at Kenfig Hill Rugby Club, where Mr Delbridge was a member, said: "I know people say when somebody dies that he was a nice guy, but he was an absolutely class-one really, really nice guy."

British Transport Police said the men may have not heard the train coming as they had ear defenders on.

