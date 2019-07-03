'It became evident there was a tragedy'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'It became evident there was a tragedy' says train passenger

Passengers on the train have described how events unfolded when two rail workers were killed by a train.

The incident happened between Port Talbot Parkway and Bridgend stations at about 10:00 BST.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was treated for shock, but was not injured.

  • 03 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Train halted after two killed on rail line