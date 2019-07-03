Media player
'It became evident there was a tragedy' says train passenger
Passengers on the train have described how events unfolded when two rail workers were killed by a train.
The incident happened between Port Talbot Parkway and Bridgend stations at about 10:00 BST.
They were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was treated for shock, but was not injured.
03 Jul 2019
