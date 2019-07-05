What is Twin Town's follow-up about?

Video

The follow-up of Twin Town was inspired by the legalisation of cannabis elsewhere in the world, according to its director.

Tin is due to be filmed this year and focuses on marijuana growers in Llanelli.

Director Kevin Allen said the drug was the town's "prime asset".

Original cast members, including brothers Rhys Ifans and Llyr Ifans, will return for the film.

Explaining the plot, Allen said: "It's about a community in Carmarthenshire, not stoners or hippies, but where the entire community are growing the best sunshine, outdoor weed in Europe."