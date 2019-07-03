Passenger train kills two rail workers on track

Video

Two rail workers have died after being struck by a passenger train travelling to London.

Police said the two men were wearing ear defenders and may not have heard it coming.

The men aged 58, from North Connelly, and 64, from Kenfig Hill, were hit by a Great Western Railway train near Margam in Neath Port Talbot at about 10:00 BST.

About 180 passengers were on the train at the time of the incident, Great Western Railway said.

Network Rail said it was "shocked and distressed" by the incident.