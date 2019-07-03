Train halted after two killed on rail line
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trains halted after two rail workers killed in collision

Two workers have been killed on the south Wales railway line by a train heading from Swansea to London.

The collision happened about 10:00 BST between Port Talbot and Pyle railway stations.

Network Rail confirmed the pair had died, saying they were "shocked and distressed" at the news.

Passengers have been held on the train while arrangements are made to evacuate them.

  • 03 Jul 2019