Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'They think I'll be on the sick all the time' due to PTSD
A former soldier believes he is being discriminated against by employers because he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Anthony Lock, 37, a former corporal in the Royal Welsh, was injured in two blasts in Afghanistan and became the first British soldier to be operated on aboard a helicopter over the country.
Mr Lock, from Newport, is unemployed despite a citation for "exemplary leadership and bravery" and submitting "hundreds" of job applications.
-
03 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-48846863/they-think-i-ll-be-on-the-sick-all-the-time-due-to-ptsdRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window