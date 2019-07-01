Fifty years of Charles as Prince of Wales
Prince of Wales: Fifty years since Caernarfon Castle investiture

At 20 years of age, Prince Charles was formally invested as the Prince of Wales at a lavish event at Caernarfon Castle, which was watched by a TV audience of millions around the world.

But it polarised opinions in Wales, and there were protests and even bombings.

Five decades on, there are no major commemorations planned in Caernarfon.

