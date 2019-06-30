Skydiving gran 'loves the adrenaline'

Media player
Cancer charity volunteer great-gran, 79, skydives
A great-grandma, who "loves the adrenaline", has skydived 15,000ft in a bid to fundraise for a charity.
Caroline Cooper, 79, is one of Velindre Cancer Centre's longest-serving volunteers.
The Caerphilly-born volunteer said she has lost several family members to cancer and "wanted to give something back."
"People said I'd never do it but that made me even more determined," she said.
30 Jun 2019
