Near-miss crash footage leads to safety call

Video

Footage of a car almost crashing into a Cardiff cafe has led to calls for safety measures in the area.

Gordon Plant recorded the scene at the junction between Blenheim Road and Kimberley Road earlier this month.

After one car pulls out the junction another is forced off the road and through the outdoor seating area of a cafe.

Mr Plant installed the cameras as he was "concerned about the number of accidents and near accidents".

Cardiff council said it planned to introduce a tabled junction at the location and to reduce the speed limit on Blenheim Road to 20mph from 30mph.

"We ask all motorists in the city to abide by the speed limits that are set in law and drive with due care and attention abiding by the rules of the Highway Code," a spokesman said.

Mr Plant said the recording was "very hard to look at", and he was "so worried because there's a school at the bottom of the hill".

He said he wanted speed restrictions such as speed bumps in the area.