'I danced my socks off for her': Mum attends daughter's prom after death
Before she died, Daisy had one wish, to go to her prom. Her friends wanted to honour that wish and invited Daisy's mum Sarah Griffiths along.
"I danced my little socks off for her," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
Islwyn High School pupil Daisy died aged 14 from Ewing Sarcoma - a rare form of bone cancer - in May 2017.
Mrs Griffiths, 44, of Blackwood, said Daisy told her one of her last wishes was "to go to prom and see my brothers grow up".
26 Jun 2019
