Principality Stadium - Did you know?

On 26 June, 1999 the Welsh Rugby Union opened the doors to the public to one of the most modern and eye-catching stadia of the time.

Wales' rugby team christened the Millennium Stadium - built for the Rugby World Cup later that year - with an historic victory over the then world champions South Africa.

The venue, now called the Principality Stadium, went on to be voted the best rugby venue in the world but has also hosted countless other sports, concerts and events.