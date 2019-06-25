Video

A swarm decided a supermarket trolley in Prestatyn was the "bee's knees" and built a nest.

A beekeeper rescued the hive from outside Poundland in the town and wheeled it to safety, where it was later collected.

Nicola Davies filmed the incident.

"It was very unusual," the 46-year-old said.

"They can be very defensive so I stayed where I was, there were bees flying around you but I didn't feel threatened.

"There must have been something in the trolley to attract them in the first place, and it was a large nest which must have taken them some time."