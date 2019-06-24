'We will be planting about 150,000 trees'
A £2m Woodland Trust scheme will see 150,000 trees planted in Neath Port Talbot.

Funded through grants and a public appeal, the forest will include oak and hazel trees and stretch across 235 acres.

The new woodland will help deliver the next stage of the Plant! scheme, which sees a tree planted for every child born or adopted in Wales.

