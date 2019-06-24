Street's water 'not fit for consumption'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trecwn street's water 'not fit for human consumption'

Water being supplied to a Pembrokeshire village is unfit for human consumption, according to an expert on water quality.

Residents in Barham Road, Trecwn, have been trying to get answers about water supply to the 35 homes.

They said they first noticed problems last summer and it has been linked to an old iron pipe.

Pembrokeshire council said it had been talking to Welsh Water about solutions.

  • 24 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Storm sewers: Overflows kick-up stink