How do we tackle climate emergency?

Almost £1bn a year should be set aside by the Welsh Government for tackling climate change, one of its top advisers has urged.

Future Generations Commissioner Sophie Howe said current funding for cutting emissions was "nowhere near enough".

Last month, Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths announced plans for a legally-binding target for a 95% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, after declaring a climate emergency in May.

The Welsh Government said we must "continuously raise our level of ambition".

BBC Wales Environment Correspondent Steffan Messenger looks at the ideas being discussed such as more public transport, better home insulation, planting trees.