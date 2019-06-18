Media player
M4 relief road: The village sick of sitting in traffic
Villagers who would have benefited from the M4 relief road are bidding for a new railway station after the scheme was scrapped.
Most people who live in the Monmouthshire village of Magor rely on the M4 to get anywhere, according to resident Nerys Corfield.
Some residents sick of sitting in traffic were disappointed when the Welsh Government announced it would not be funding the £1.6bn relief road.
But they have come up with an alternative plan to reopen a long-closed railway station.
18 Jun 2019
