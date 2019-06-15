Experts learn about 'special location'

Media player
Bryn Celli Ddu burial chamber: Dig at 'special location'
Experts are trying to find out more about a "special location" on Anglesey.
An excavation is under way on the site of a suspected 4,500-year-old burial cairn that lies next to one of Wales' most important prehistoric monuments.
They are hoping to learn more about it and its relationship to Bryn Celli Ddu burial chamber.
The 5,000-year-old "passage tomb" is aligned to coincide with the rising sun on the summer solstice.
Dr Ffion Reynolds said the cairn showed the site remained a "special location" centuries after the chamber was built.
15 Jun 2019
