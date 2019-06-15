Cancer not talked about 'due to fear'

Video

Bamidele Adenipekun, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, said illnesses like cancer are not talked about in some ethnic minority communites “due to fear”.

The 42-year-old, who lives in Swansea, said it can lead to women feeling “isolated”.

Some black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities "won't even say the word cancer", said Heather Nelson, of BME Cancer Voice.

Cancer Research UK said more research is needed "to understand why for some people cancer remains taboo".