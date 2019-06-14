Media player
Arthur Whitten-Brown: The Swansea man who made flying history
An event has taken place to mark the 100th anniversary of the first non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean.
One of those on board the 1,880-mile flight on 14 June 1919 was crewman Arthur Whitten-Brown, from Swansea.
Whitten-Brown was knighted on his return and it is hoped the event, which took place at Swansea Museum on Friday, will help inform people about his remarkable journey.
"More people should know about this, especially people in Swansea because... it is just another piece of heritage to a fantastic city," said air cadet Callum Funnell.
