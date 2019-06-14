'Wales weather' police drone launched
Gwent Police launch crime-fighting 'Wales weather' drone

A drone has been launched by police specifically designed for "Wales weather".

Gwent Police's new asset has already recorded 38 incidents including rural crime and people using vehicles off-road.

It can reach 50mph (80kph) and stay in the air for up to an hour.

