A look inside BBC Wales' archives...

A legendary try, the birth of devolution in Wales and a supermarket's birthday celebrated with a giant toy gorilla, will all feature in Wales' £9m national broadcast archive.

The project will house about 240,000 hours of broadcasting footage spanning nearly a century, from BBC, ITV and S4C amongst others.

Material will also include footage from World War Two, Aberfan, the miners' strike, battles over devolution, sporting moments and news items.

Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas, deputy minister for culture, called it an "ambitious and nationally-significant project".