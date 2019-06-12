Battling to protect homes from flooding

Video

Residents have been battling to protect their homes from further flooding following heavy rain.

At about 07:30 BST on Wednesday, homeowners along Church View, Pentre, Flintshire, awoke to flood water pouring into the back of their houses.

Within 15 minutes, it was coming through the front door as well.

They are among many residents and businesses who have been trying to protect their properties, with more heavy rain forecast for Thursday.

Richard Edwards said: "It's highly likely it will happen again."