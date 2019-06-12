Video

Rivers have risen sharply and roads have been overrun with floodwater after heavy rain in parts of mid and north Wales.

Some streets in Flint became streams while the River Alyn in Rossett, Wrexham, burst its banks, flooding the garden of The Alyn pub which sits alongside the river.

Some homes had to be evacuated in Greenfield, Flintshire, and stretches of the A5 and the A548 were closed to traffic.

More heavy rain is forecast overnight into Thursday, with a yellow warning of rain in force in parts of north Wales and Powys.