'Not everyone can afford prom dresses'

A school has been "overwhelmed" with donated prom dresses.

Some pupils at Maesteg Comprehensive School had felt they could not attend the celebration for finishing their GCSEs - as they could not afford a gown.

But an appeal on social media has "gone crazy", with about 200 dresses donated - plus shoes and accessories - which pupils will be able to borrow on the day.

Most of the gowns have only been worn once.