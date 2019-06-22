How did this famous park 'change history'?

Video

This 2,500-year-old country park has played home to Iron Age hill forts, a top-secret World War Two radar station and a monastery.

Margam Country Park, near Port Talbot, has also hosted generations of people who went on to be the "most powerful nobles and politicians in the entire country", according to conservationists.

"A thousand years of history runs through the very walls," said Gareth Elms, secretary of Friends of Margam Park.

The house and grounds are now run by Neath Port Talbot council.